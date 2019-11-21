Edo NASS caucus members refute statement on purported meeting

Members of the Edo State caucus at the National Assembly have distanced themselves from a purported statement making the rounds of a meeting where they endorsed the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the APC National Executive Council meeting holding in Abuja on Friday.

In a statement, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said members of the caucus denied knowledge of the meeting where Oshiomhole was reportedly endorsed.

Osagie said the caucus members who were contacted on their alleged involvement in the said meeting were Senator Francis Alimikhena, representing Edo North Senatorial District; Hon. Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, and Hon. Patrick Aisowerien, representing Orhionmwon Federal Constituency.

According to him, “We have reached some of the members of the Edo State caucus at the National Assembly, whose names were listed in the said statement and they denounced the statement and denied knowledge of such a meeting.

“We believe the said statement is a product from the stables of the media aides of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who are hellbent on spewing falsehoods and propagating alternative facts to hoodwink the public. The statement should, therefore, be disregarded in its entirety.

On the issuance of a fresh proclamation for the Edo State House of Assembly, the governor’s aide said, “We want to draw the attention of all Nigerians to the judgement by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on the case with Suit Number FHC/PH/CS/159/2019, filed by the Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and member representing Ikpoba-Okha Constituency, Hon. Henry Okuarobo, on the issue of the issuance of a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.

The court had ruled that: “The Plaintiffs/Applicants are granted an order of interim injunction restraining the 6th Defendant/Respondent (the Governor of Edo State) from issuing any fresh proclamation for the holding of another first session for the Edo State House of Assembly pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit.”

Osagie said the court’s judgement on the issue of issuance of a fresh proclamation has laid the matter to rest, giving impetus for the genuinely inaugurated 7th Assembly in Edo State to continue proceedings as a legally-constituted legislative arm of government in Edo State, adding, “Requests for the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation letter is tantamount to asking the governor to disobey the court order.”