Lagos, Ogun Students Win Cowbellpedia Star Prize

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A student of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State, Michael Enehizena and Oghenero Ologe of Zionfield Pinnacle School, Ikorodu, Lagos State have emerged the junior and senior champions of this year’s Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Television Quiz Show.

Also in the junior category, Abdul-Quayum Alli, of Ota Total Academy, Ogun State and David Charles of Graceland International Secondary, School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, came second and third respectively.

Akinyemi Dabira of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State and Hezekiah Olabisi of Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State we’re the first and second runners-up in the senior category.

The two champions received N2 million each and an all-expense paid education excursion abroad from the sponsor, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell Milk.

The first and second runners-up in each category received N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teachers of the winners were awarded N500,000. Those of the first and second runners-up received N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

In a chat with journalists, Enehizena said his winning strategy was that he tried to calm himself down so as to answer more questions and he practiced more.

Ologe on his part said he watched previous episodes of the competition and was motivated to enter and strive to win.

In his remarks at the grand finale of the competition in Lagos, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson reiterated the company’s commitment to education, describing it as the most important investment for the future of Nigerian children.

He maintained that the initiative has met its objectives and promised that the company will continue to support the academic development of Nigerian children.

Also speaking, Mr. Stephen Adebunmi, who represented the acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Mr. Abubakar Gana, explained that since mathematics is central to the development of human and nation’s capacity, the subject deserves all the support from public and private organisations.

He commended Promasidor for providing “an excellent platform” to showcase young Nigerian Mathematicians and future inventors, adding that the company “has a bundle of transparent engines and modalities that identify and nurture geniuses in the field of Mathematics.”

While congratulating the winners, he also saluted the other finalists for the spirit of participation and sportsmanship. “All the finalists have crossed several hurdles to get to the finals, but the very best will wear the crown. Therefore all of you are winners, but the crown will go to the champions. That is the spirit of every competition.”

On his part, a teacher at The Ambassadors College, Ogun State, Mr. Oladipo Olatunde stated that Mathematics education will soar with more support from individuals and corporate bodies and commended Promasidor for the Cowbellpedia initiative.