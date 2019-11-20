FGGC Sagamu Alumni Empower Students with Life Skills

As part of its commitment to ensuring a brighter future for its current and past students, the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Sagamu Alumni Association recently organised a three-day skills acquisition programme tagged ‘Stimulate Passion, Unleash Resilience’ (SPUR) 2019.

The programme featured eight facilitators who are alumni members, along with six co-facilitators who exposed over 500 students to the techniques of making a variety of products such as coconut oil, coconut candy, bread, pastries, hair accessories (fascinators), wigs, bags, purses, venue decoration and household cleaning liquid. The students also learnt the importance of entrepreneurship and hard work, as well as quality, health and safety in production.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Alumni Association President, Mrs. Titilayomi Soyemi Akinseinde, a member of the 1989 set, stated that SPUR 2019 was organised with the objective of igniting creativity in the students and equipping them with vocational skills that will enable them to be self-sufficient and successful when they graduate from the college.

“As one who has been in the workforce for years, I have come to the conclusion that the place of skills acquisition should and can never be underestimated or undervalued. This is the reason we put this programme together to enable the girls become contributors to the economy, while sharpening their entrepreneurial skills.

“The heart and mind of the alumni is set on making a difference in and impacting the lives of the students and therefore I admonish every student present to grab this opportunity with both hands and learn how to create wealth at your leisure after leaving the college,” she said.

The school Principal, Esther Akamo, expressed delight and thanked the alumni for all the resources deployed to make the programme a huge success.

According to her, “it is very rare to find alumni that still care for the school and its students and I am very grateful to everyone that was a part of this. The need to acquire skills cannot be overemphasised and I feel so lucky that this is happening during my tenure as principal.”

The three-day training programme ended with the students showcasing their newly acquired skills to their parents and guardians.