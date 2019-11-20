Buhari Greets Jonathan at 62

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday.

The president, in a statement on Wednesday by his aide on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, joined the nation in praying for longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation for his predecessor in office.

President Buhari also rejoiced with family, friends and political associates of the former president, lauding him for good counsels to leaders within and outside Nigeria since he left office, sharing his experience of serving at different levels of governance.

Buhari said he believes the former President’s legacy of humility and patriotism will continue to resonate, inspiring generations to come on the sacrifices made for the stability of democracy and promotion of sustainable development.

He wishes Jonathan and his family more years of joyful celebrations.