Buhari Commiserates with Atiku over Aide’s Death

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolence to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the death of a close aide, Alhaji Umar Pariya.

Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the Buhari’s major opponent in the presidential election held in February of this year.

The condolence was conveyed via a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In his reaction to the sad event, President Buhari said: “I received the news of the death of your close aide, Alhaji Pariya, with a heavy heart. It is very touching to lose such a personal aide of many years. May Allah grant you the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

‘‘May Allah grant his family the strength to absorb the impact of this death, forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds in the hereafter,” Buhari said.