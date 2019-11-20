APC Govs, President Meet on Public Service Delivery Monday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), known as Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on policy synergy next week to strengthen public service delivery.

The Director General of PGF, Mr. Salihu Lukman, in a statement yesterday said the parley would hold in Jos, Plateau State on Monday.

He said the parley with the theme, ‘Strengthening Public Service Delivery,’ would focus on five key areas: Internal Security, Education, Transport, Health and Social Investment.

Lukman said the aim of the parley was to facilitate the development of a commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, effective oversight from states and synergy with the federal governments.

This, he said, would reposition the local governments for excellent public service delivery to achieve the fundamental goals of local governance.

Lukman added that the Ministers of Internal Affairs; Transport; Education; State for Health and Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management will make presentations at the parley.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be the special guest of honour. Participants expected at the parley include 19 progressive governors, principal officers of National Assembly and APC legislators, Ministers of Internal Affairs, Transport, Education, Humanitarian Affairs and Minister of State for Health,” he added.

Other participants include the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit; Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBE); Executive Secretary, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA); and many other government functionaries invited from the 19 APC-controlled states.

The director general noted that at the end of the federal government/PGF parley, some understanding would emerge on required actions needed to institute commonly shared service delivery framework for local governments, which he said would influence programmatic relations between the federal government and APC states in the area of strengthening local governance.