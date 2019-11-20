Air Peace Begins Kano-Owerri-Kano Flights

West Africa’s largest carrier, Air Peace, will commence Kano-Owerri-Kano flight effective from Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Olisa revealed that the flight days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He noted that Air Peace has provided a direct connectivity between the two destinations, adding that passengers do not have to travel from Kano to Lagos or Abuja to connect a flight to Owerri.

“It is our promise to interconnect every part of this country. This is our gift to the unity of our nation. Be assured we are coming with more destinations”, the airline’s spokesperson said. According to him, ‘It is part of our vision to create more seamless connections and network options for our esteemed customers across Nigeria, and we cannot fail in this regard’.

The image-maker reiterated the commitment of the airline to giving its passengers best-in-class flight experience, while adding the airline will continue to improve its delivery of safe and comfortable flights. Olisa urged the flying public to continue to fly Air Peace, a truly Nigerian airline that has significantly impacted the growth of the country’s economy in a number of ways.