Perm Sec, Wife, Two Children Killed in Benue Fire

George Okoh in Makurdi

A family of four has been burnt to death in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

A substantive Director and Acting Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Sekegh Akaa, his wife and two children were killed by the inferno on Sunday night.

Channels TV reported that the fire, which spread to three other apartments, caused massive destruction running into millions of naira.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, has expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as a black day for Benue State.

Abounu visited the scene of the tragic incident, accompanied by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Terwase Orbunde; the state Head of Service, Veronica Onyeke and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd).

He lamented the death of Akaa and his family and prayed for the repose of their souls.