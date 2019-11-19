NCS Moves Operations towards e-Customs

In line with global best practices, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it is moving its operations towards e-Customs.

According to the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Joseph Attah, e-Customs is in line with the reform agenda of the Customs’ current management.

Speaking further, he said the total digitalisation of NCS’ operations align with its core mandate of improving national security, boosting legitimate trade and enhancing revenue.

Attach stated that NCS operation is driven by ICT and lesser human interactions to enhance transparency.

He said: “Our borders will be manned by more sophisticated equipment like drones. Cargo clearance from end-to-end will be fully digitised. Not just some aspects. All goods coming in and out will be totally captured and properly valued electronically. Revenue will be enhanced. The value additions are innumerable. With less human interference, the speed of doing business will be completely enhanced.

“The non-intrusive component of the e-Customs will no doubt boost the capacity of Customs to better police the porous borders.”

Attah further said that the joint security border drill will continue until the conditions clearly stated by the federal government are met.

He said that the partial closure of Nigeria’s land borders has substantially addressed the worrisome challenges of smuggling, arms proliferation and illegal migration.

“This has consequently led to the improvement of the security situation in the country. It is evident from the number of arrested illegal migrants already recorded from the operation of the joint security team under the supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“Besides, the security improvement, the patronage for domestic products is gaining a tremendous boost. It has brought about the increased cultivation of agricultural produce such as rice.

“Despite the high costs, which is seen as a teething challenge of every policy implementation, there are very high hopes that in the next few months the prices of rice and other produce will decline drastically as local farmers harvest their crops,” the Customs spokesman said.