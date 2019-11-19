Masari Swears in Commissioners

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday swore-in 17 commissioners and other members of the State Executive Council and called on them to ensure a good financial management and budgetary discipline while piloting the affairs of their respective ministries.

The commissioners, who were sworn in alongside four permanent secretaries and six special advisers, at the People’s Square, were however yet to be assigned portfolios.

While swearing in the commissioners, Masari said he would closely monitor their performances to ensure speedy delivery of good governance as appropriate sanctions await those who failed to perform creditably while in office.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to work with full dedication, loyalty, commitment, high sense of duty, self-discipline and a good financial management and budgetary discipline.

“Be informed also that your performances would be closely monitored in order to ensure delivery of good governance and application appropriate sanction for non-performance, dereliction of duty or abuse of office,” the governor said.

He added that his administration had impacted positively on the socio-economic and well-being of the citizenry and would continue to consolidate on the gains so far recorded on security management, education, water supply, health, infrastructural development and empowerment sectors.

The governor assured that the present administration under his leadership would remain committed and focus in providing more dividends of democracy to all nocks and crannies of the state.

He added: “With the swearing in of the executive members now over, I wish to say that in few days time the 2020 budget proposal would also be presented to the state House of Assembly for consideration and subsequent passage.”