LCCI to Host Dialogue on Agro Devt

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), will hold a symposium on how to develop the agriculture Sector in Nigeria. The theme of the conference is, “Making Agribusiness Bankable: Lenders and Investors Expectations.” The event is to hold on November 20, 2019, in Lagos.

The keynote address, according to the Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, would be delivered by Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.) Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed.

Yusuf said the programme would feature a panel discussion and audience participation to allow for a balanced interaction, assessment, evaluation and intervention. He stated that financial institutions, farmers, operators and critical stakeholders in the Nigeria economy will attend the event.

Yusuf said: “The focus of the symposium is to consider agriculture finance across the entire value chain and examine different scenarios to make the agribusiness competitive.

“Participants will also deliberate on practical solutions to increase access of farmers and operators in the sector to finance, investments and intervention funds. Stakeholders will also articulate the internal resources required for profiling projects to make agribusiness bankable and propose robust institutional supports to unleash the potentials of the sector.”