No N76m fraud at Michael Imuodu College of Physical Education, Afuze, says Commission

The Commission of Inquiry set up by Edo State Government to probe the activities of Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze, has retracted media reports erroneously stating that a N76,000,000 (Seventy-Six Million Naira) fraud was uncovered at the institution.

The college is one of the four colleges the Commission is charged to examine their finances (including receipts and expenditure) and determine whether they were done in accordance with the laws setting up the institutions and rules and regulations guiding the public service, among other matters.

Other colleges captured in the probe are the Colleges of Education in Ekiadolor and Igueben; College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi and the College of Agriculture, Agenebode.

In a statement, the commission said, “We want to categorically state that the details in the media report are not a true reflection of what transpired at the public hearing. Though the Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze, in the course of our investigations, did not provide receipts and payment vouchers to justify the acclaimed expenditure of N76 million, the commission did not make a categorical allusion to the alleged fraud.

“The Provost and Bursar of the institution were subsequently directed to forward to the Commission the aforementioned documents in respect of the expenditures, on or before Monday, 18th November, 2019, which they have started submitting.

“We therefore direct that the statement be retracted.”