Stockbrokers to Set Agenda for Capital Market Rebound

Goddy Egene

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers ( CIS) has reviewed the processes and procedures for its annual conference this month in a strategic move to reposition its members to drive innovation, grow membership base and renew investor confidence in the capital market.

The Chairman, Annual Conference Planning Committee, Ms Abiola Adekoya explained that the conference theme: “ Boosting capital market competitiveness in a challenging macro environment” was chosen to articulate policy measures that could reposition the capital market to play its pivotal role as a platform for mobilisation of funds from surplus economic units to

deficit one.

Adekoya stated that issues such as innovation and growth, fintech, attracting talents to securities industry and nexus between agriculture and the capital market shall form the fulcrum of plenary sessions at the conference, scheduled from Thursday, November 21 to Friday, November 22, 2019 in Lagos.

“ With the integrated and digital-driven global economy of today, the barriers to competition are gradually coming down, making it necessary for stockbroking firms with exposure to the domestic market to innovate to retain and attract customers,” she said.

Corroborating her, the First Vice President, CIS, Mr Tunde Amolegbe explained that the significance of discussing fintech at the conference should be appreciated against the background of the Institute’s efforts at ensuring the success of the government’s policy on financial inclusion.

Amolegbe stressed that the conference would bring about robust ideas on how to reposition the market in view of the unfolding developments in the global economy.

The Managing Director, Stambic IBTC Nominees, Mr. Akeem Oyewale said that this year’s conference would spring up conversation around the strategies to make the securities industry attractive to the millennials.