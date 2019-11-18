Senate Disowns Hate Speech Bill

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate has disowned the controversial Hate Speech Bill which passed through the first reading on the floor of the Senate a fortnight ago.

Its spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, told reporters Monday that the Bill that was re-introduced by the Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, was a private member Bill and not sponsored by the upper chamber as being alleged in some quarters.

According to him, the bill cannot be called a Senate bill “but simply a bill sponsored by an individual senator who has the right to sponsor private member Bill which will have to go through all the necessary processes including second reading and public hearing for it to make headway”.

Details later…