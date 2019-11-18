Criticism Can’t Stop Declaration of Rivers as Christian State, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said criticisms on his declaration of Rivers State as a Christian state could not stop him from affirming the reality.

This was coming as he declared that he’s still the governor because of God’s intervention, who dislodged forces of darkness who were primed to rob the state of his mandate during the March 9 governorship poll.

Speaking yesterday during the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Holy Ghost Rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Wike said he has no apology over the declaration.

He said: “Anytime I have the opportunity, I repeat the declaration with authority and I owe nobody an apology. I am standing on solid authority. Rivers State is a Christian state.”

Describing himself as a living testimony of God’s blessing, Wike said: “Nigerians are aware of what happened on March 9, 2019. If anyone says he does not believe in God, that event of March 9 should make the person to believe in God.”

According to him, “But for God, the enemies would have taken over the state. I thank the church for standing firm. They prayed for God’s will to be done and God’s will was done. But for your prayers, I won’t be here as Rivers State governor.”

He commended the RCCG members for their sanitation programme tagged: “Pick a Thrash.”

“If we have all churches embark on environmental sanitation programme like this, our state will be cleaner. We will support this programme financially and we shall donate three vehicles to the church for the programme,” he said.

Wike added that God has used the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to bless Rivers State, stating that the annual Holy Ghost Rally has been a blessing to the state.

Also speaking at the rally, Adeboye prayed for the governor, Rivers State Government and the people of the state. He noted that everyone needs help and that the best source to get help is from God, saying “No matter how influential and powerful one may be, everyone needs help. Everyone needs help and the best help you can get is from the Almighty God.”

The Pastor in charge of RCCG in Rivers State, Pastor Belemina Obunge, in his remarks, announced that the second phase of the church’s Environmental Sanitation Programme has commenced.

He expressed gratitude to the governor and Rivers State Government for the support over the years.

