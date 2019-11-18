Chidoka Seeks to End Feud with Anambra Monarch

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, has pledged to end feud with the traditional ruler of Obosi, his community in Anambra State, Igwe Chidubem Iweka.

Chidoka who spoke yesterday during a church service to mark the10th year anniversary of his conferment of the traditional title of Ike-Obosi by the community at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi, Idemili North, said he was ready to reconcile with the monarch if he would accept.

Chidoka had been at feud with the monarch after he and two other persons were suspended from the Obosi traditional council of chiefs for alleged sacrilegious act.

He said “What we are going today is thanksgiving to God for all he has done for us; all we have achieved is not by our making but because God is faithful.

“We are grateful because in March this year, my younger brother, Obinna was running for House of Representatives; unfortunately there was crisis, people were maimed and killed in Obosi.

“God saw the purity of our hearts and restored our mandate at the Court of Appeal. So, in line with the message of the priest, I want to apologise to the Igwe that he should forgive any wrong I have done him.

“I was alone in this and I take full responsibility. So, Atta-Obosi and Akamposi Obosi who were suspended alongside with me should be left out of this.

“I am sorry and I have forgiven those who I offended, we need peace in Obosi,” he said.

Chidoka thanked his father who consented that he should be given the title 10 years ago, saying being Ike-Obosi came with some much blessing and also a burden to be a blessing to Obosi.

“My father supported me and agreed that I be made Ike-Obosi; that title made me to be the head of the family but 10 years after he is here with me in the church and my mother too,” he said.

Arch Deacon/Vicar of St. Andrews Anglican Church, Venerable Ikechukwu Ihemtuge, who delivered a sermon entitled “Oh God Our Help in Ages Past,” said only fools said in their hearts that there was no God.

Ihemtuge thanked God for giving Chidoka the grace to come on his volition to come and thank Him.

He urged parents to train their children so that they could be people they would be proud of in future.