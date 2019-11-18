Obaseki congratulates Edo-born Ebhomielen, UI’s best graduating student

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Ofure Mary Ebhomielen, an indigene of Edo State, who graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 7.0 from the University of Ibadan (UI), emerging the best graduating student at the institution’s 2019 convocation ceremony.

Ofure Mary Ebhomielen of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, is the first female ever and fourth person to have obtained perfect CGPA (7.0 out of 7.0) in the 71-year history of the University of Ibadan.

According to Governor Obaseki, the feat is not only a call for celebration but a justification of the innate qualities and potentials of the Edo People.

“We warmly congratulate Ofure Mary Ebhomielen, who has just been announced the best graduating student of the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI) with a CGPA of 7.0 out of a maximum of 7.0. The feat is applaudable being the first female and fourth person to attain the height in 71 years of the institution.

“Unarguably, there is no substitute for hard work because hard work if channeled in the right direction delivers enduring fruits. It yields results that history acknowledges ultimately and Mary Ofure Ebhomielen has joined many other intelligent Nigerians to prove this to be true. We are proud of you for relentlessly burning the midnight oil while others slept.

“This is a feat worth emulating and we urge other students across the country not to relent in improving and developing themselves through constant learning and studying.”

The governor however assured that his administration will continue with reforms and policies in Edo state to ensure that students at all levels achieve their academic aspirations.

“Ebhomielen’s feat comes at a time that we are reshaping the image of the Edo nation, and I am proud that she comes across as a shinning light to the millions of Edo youths who are looking for inspiration to toe the path of honour and hard work,” he added.