PDP Wins in Sagbama, APC in Nembe

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has roundly defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sagbama, his local government.

Dickson’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat the APC, polling 60,339 to the opposition’s 7,831 votes.

Aside Dickson, the running mate to Douye Diri, the PDP candidate, Lawrence Ewhrujakpo, also hails from Sagbama.

Meanwhile, APC has won the governorship election in volatile Nembe Local Government.

Governor Dickson’s Deputy, John Jonah, who was aloof throughout the period of the election, hails from the area.

The APC won the area by polling 83,041 to PDP’s 874.

Nembe is the area PDP members who were on a rally last week were reportedly attacked.

At least, six persons, including a police inspector died in the incident.