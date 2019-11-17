No Ad Hoc Staff is Missing, Says INEC

Chuks Okocha in Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that none of its ad hoc staff is missing.

The commission, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that it can confirm that all of its ad hoc staff engaged for Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election are hale and hearty in their respective homes, adding that even the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has spoken to some of them to confirm that they are safe.

According to the CPS, “We can now confirm that all the 30 ad hoc staff engaged for the 2019 Kogi governorship election and posted to Polling Units 002, 006 and 013 at Olamaboro III; and Polling Units 006, 012, 015, 016, 022 at Imani 1 all in Olamaboro Local Government Area have been accounted for.

“They are safe, sound and back in their respective homes. The chairman of the commission has personally spoken with some of them and they confirmed that they are hale and hearty.

“These election-day duty staff could not be accounted for initially following the violent attacks by some armed thugs at their respective duty posts after the close of polls. The commission has established that none of them was either injured or killed. They were able to successfully conclude the result collation process before the commotion started.

“The collated election results at local government level are now being announced at the state Collation Centre at the commission’s state office in Lokoja.”