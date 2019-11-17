Excitement, as Lagos Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, New Wife Welcome Baby Boy

It takes a ridiculously prodigal trunk of guts to fall for the same trick twice. It’s like they say: trick me once, shame on me, trick me a second time and it is shame on you. When the trick in question is none other than the riddling feeling and possession of love, be afraid. Be very afraid.

Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has demonstrated beyond all reasonable and unreasonable doubts that love is not to be feared. She may scar you but wait a bit, she’s getting the balm. She may tear you to pieces, but wait a bit and see her lead skin tailors your way. She may burn you black and ash, but don’t worry about anything else because she is waiting for you at the end to beam a radiant smile your way.

Ayinde is at the helm again. Besides urging us to take resolute strides toward the flames of consuming passion with his actions, he is setting prime examples in his own life and relationships.

Recall that not too long ago his marriage to Titilayo went crashing down. At the time, the failed marriage was the stuff of notorious yarns, not because marriages don’t fail in Nigeria or among the highflyers of society, but because there was apparently nothing wrong with this one.

There are divisions over what caused Oga T to send his wife packing, even refusing her access to the kids. Tough love, tough life. Which is why it came as a surprise to many when he evidently opened the gates to love again. Think sound of music without all the national threats and singing.

This time, Tayo found love in the bosom of Doyin Ojora, one of the happening babes in Lagos’ social space. The two have since consummated the affair and now carry on as husband and wife.

Now it appears they will carry more than the name as Doyin gave birth on Saturday in a correct hospital in the United Kingdom. The baby is properly bouncing and so is the mother. Everybody who celebrates their fortune is elated too.