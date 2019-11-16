Katsina Inaugurate Minimum Wage Implementation Committee

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Katsina State Government has inaugurated the committee to negotiate consequential adjustment in salaries arising from the new National Minimum Wage.

The committee, headed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, has 21 days to complete its assignment and submit its report.

Inaugurating the committee yesterday at Government House, Governor Aminu Bello Masari urged them to ensure that their recommendations were in accordance with the ‘limited resources” of the state.

He admonished them to coopt more people and visit states that have already completed arrangements for the payment of the new minimum wage to have more ideas on how to design that of Katsina state.

The governor called on members of the negotiating committee to discharge their duties with the fear God and in accordance with the constitutional provision of the country.

“Cognisance must be made to the fact that the total workforce in the state and local governments including political office holders are not more than 100,000 against the over seven and a half million people in the state,” he added.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee Dr. Inuwa assured that the committee members would discharge their obligations credibly and as stipulated in the committee’s terms of references.

Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the Minimum Wage Committee, the governor swore-in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, Muhammad Dankaura.