Indomie Awards Scholarships to 40 Ogun Students

Dufil Prima Food, makers of Indomie Noodles, has awarded N4 million scholarships to junior secondary school students in Ogun State.

The award was presented to 40 junior secondary school students from four different schools in Ado-odo local government area of Ogun State.

The beneficiaries included Iganmode Grammar School, Ansar-Ru-Deen Comprehensive College, Iju Ebiye High School and Sango Ota High School, from where 10 outstanding JSS 3 students were selected for the prize.

Each of the students received N100,000, which was meant to cater for their educational needs in the ongoing academic session.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Group Public Relations and Events Manager for Dufil, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, stated that the gesture was necessary to boost quality of education and safeguard the future of the country.

He added that the gesture was part of the firm’s commitments to the development of the community that hosted Indomie’s first factory in 1996, Ashiwaju noted that the company’s interventions mainly in education, health and community development had spread across the country for impacts across the board.

“The social responsibility philosophy of the company is such that not only improve lives, but provides a friendly environment that encourages productivity.

CSR is how we colour the lives of people and communities around us.’’

He urged the beneficiaries to take good advantage of the opportunity and always put in their best to become good ambassadors of Nigeria both academically and morally.

Also present at the ceremony was the Traditional Head of Oruba Ota, Oba Wadudu Ajani Dehinde, who expressed appreciation to the organisation for its continuous support to Ota people and Nigeria as a whole.

He urged all to patronise the brand as a way of reciprocating its gesture and encouraged the beneficiaries to defend the prize by getting better in their academic performance.