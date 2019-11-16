FG to Move against Open Defecation

As part of efforts towards achieving the national target of ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025, the federal government is set to create a legislation to punish those who indiscriminately defecate in the open. The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu who revealed this during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said there was also going to be an executive order signed by President Buhari to that effect. According to him, such law was not to coarse people but rather to promote behavioral change in hygiene promotion and curbing the menace of open defecation. He said, “We need the individuals and communities to have this behavioral change.

It’s a personal responsibility of a household for their well-being and dignity to imbibe the culture of building and looking for toilets around them to relive themselves. In the national wash action plan that we are promoting which the states are adopting, there’s a provision for some legislation to be made against open defecation, and there’s going to be an executive order signed by President Buhari to that effect, where there’s a law against open defecation, the law enforcement agencies will do their bit.” Speaking further the minister said federal government as parts of its responsibility to curb the menace and also in commemoration of world toilet day, will inaugurate the Clean Nigeria: “Use the toilet” campaign on November 19th as approved by FEC aimed at ensuring that all household are mobilised to provide their sanitation facilities.