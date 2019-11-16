Buhari: Sacking of Osinbajo’s Aides Has No Ethnic, Political Motives

Says reorganisation to enhance service delivery

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ethnic and political interpretations that have been given to the recent disengagement of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by the Presidency.

The President spoke with State House Correspondents on Friday night, shortly after his arrival from the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Garba Shehu , the president said the ongoing re-organisation, which affected some political appointees at the presidency was aimed at enhancing service delivery to Nigerians.

‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the Vice President’s office. We just created some ministries and we reorganized and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate,’’ Buhari said.

On what would be next for his administration after a well-deserved rest in London, following an official visit to Saudi Arabia, the President said: ‘‘We are going to work harder and be accountable. We have tried to make Nigerians understand why we do certain things. Accountability from bottom to top is absolutely necessary.

‘‘Whoever is responsible for government property, [should know] it is public property, it is not personal and he has to manage it according to the law.

‘‘That’s what I expect and I think that we have been around long enough to impress on people that we mean what we say,’’ he said.