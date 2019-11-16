Bayelsa APC Guber Candidate Lauds INEC

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful election in state.

Lyon said that with what he had seen in his community, INEC had so far conducted a credible poll.

The APC candidate, who voted at his Olugbobiri Ward 4, Unit 1, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, said nobody should create problems to disrupt the poll.

”Today’s process is very peaceful. I have seen what INEC has been doing all the while. It is going very peacefully and that’s why we are advising everyone to go peacefully and vote.

“Go with your card to your units, vote and leave the place, not to come and create problem, but guard your vote, that’s what we are telling everybody,” he said.

He expressed optimism that APC would win the governorship election.