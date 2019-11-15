Toyota Postpones Unveiling of GR YARIS

By Bennett Oghifo

Toyota Australia has expressed its concern and support for communities affected by the devastating fires and praised the tireless and courageous work of emergency services and military support battling the catastrophic conditions.

The company said the inevitable cancellation of Rally Australia due to the fires around Coffs Harbour, NSW, had also forced the postponement of the global reveal of Toyota GR YARIS prototype. Plans for the reveal will be announced later.

Coffs Harbour Dealer Principal Warren Skinner, who said several of his staff had been directly affected by the fires, has urged members of the public to donate money to support affected communities throughout NSW and Queensland.

“Toyota Motor Corporation Japan and Toyota Australia have kicked off our fundraising drive with a joint donation pledge of $250,000, to go directly to the Salvation Army,” Mr Skinner said.

“All donations will go to the Salvation Army Australia to assist their efforts both during the immediate crisis and over the longer term to help local communities recover,” he said.

Toyota Australia President Matthew Callachor said the company and its dealers have a strong connection to regional and rural communities who have supported, and been supported by Toyota for more than 60 years.

“The Toyota team is devastated to see this disaster in our communities and want to ensure we lend a hand to support those who are affected at this time, which is why we and our parent company in Japan are pleased to provide a quarter of a million dollars to the Australian Salvation Army,” Mr. Callachor said.

Toyota encouraged people to get behind the many aid organisations on the ground such as the Salvation Army.

“We have the highest admiration and respect for the Salvation Army and the many other organisations and individuals who are rallying to support everyone in need.”