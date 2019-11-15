The People’s Hero Live Show Kicks Off Saturday

Vanessa Obioha

After thrilling audiences with audition clips held in Enugu and Owerri, the People’s Hero live show will finally begin tomorrow, Saturday, November 16.

Only 20 contestants out of the 2,000 hopefuls that auditioned for a spot in the limelight made it to the live show. The next couple of weeks will see the contestants vying for the winning prize of N7 million.

Assuring Nigerians of thrilling moments, one of the judges and a popular music artiste, Illbliss, said the judges were extremely meticulous in ensuring that only the best among many good talents that showed up at the auditions made it to the league of Heroes. According to him, selecting 20 contestants was not an easy task. He said the judges were aware of the qualities of show and were as such guided in selecting these final contestants.

Sponsored by Hero Lager Beer, the reality show seeks to promote and celebrate the rich culture of the Igbo ethnic group.

Assistant Brand Manager, Hero Lager Beer, Chibuikem Uzochukwu pointed out that the show “is helping to bring out the best in young people who never had a platform such as this.”

He expressed optimism that the live show will be rich in entertainment considering the quality of participants and the coach assigned to groom them. The show packaged by Viacom International Media Networks Africa, will air every Saturday night on MTV Base by 9.00pm.