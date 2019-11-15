PDP, Diri Condemn Alleged Attack on Party Members in Bayelsa

PDP candidate wants state of emergency in Nembe

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the candidate of the party in Saturday’s governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday condemned the attack on party members by persons suspected to be All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists in Nembe, Bayelsa state.

National Vice Chairman, South-south of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, wondered why the opposition would renege on its promise after signing several peace accords to maintain the peace during the election.

“It is very unfortunate that after the peace accord where everyone was to maintain peace, yet this is happening.

What happened in Nembe today is worse than what happened earlier this year because nothing was done when it happened.

“If the federal government after assuring us, they are still doing this, we do not know what is happening. We do not know why the APC is so blood-thirsty. They were even harassing people that were escaping from the place and coming back.

“This is unacceptable. We expect the armed forces and especially the police to intervene and fast too,” Ogidi said.

While condoling with the families of those who lost their lives during the incident, the PDP leader maintained that the APC was treating the election like a war. “Nigerians should come out and speak because the leadership of the APC is not saying anything about it. Last election, a senior police officer was ‘derobed’. The Inspector General promised to look at it, yet till now, nothing has been done,” he said.

Speaking during a press conference, Diri, likened the attack to what the deadly Islamic sect, Boko Haram, is doing in the North East.

“That was the same way they won election during the last election; that was the only place they won election. I have raised this red flag to the security agencies except they want lawlessness in Bayelsa.

“What they are doing in Nembe, is like what Boko Haram is doing to Nigeria. We would rather say that a state of emergency be declared in Nembe.

“This is because the PDP people have been chased out of their communities. I have no confidence that there will be free and fair poll in Nembe,” he said.