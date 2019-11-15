Islamic Clerics: Why Saraki Dynasty will Never Go into Extinction

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Prominent Islamic clerics in Ilorin, Kwara State, yesterday converged on the country home of late strongman of the state politics, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, in Ilorin to explain why the Saraki dynasty will never go into extinction in the state and Nigeria in general.

The clerics spoke at the seventh remembrance prayer for the late kingmaker of Kwara politics and Second Republic Senate Leader, Saraki, held at Charity Home in Ilorin, the state capital.

The clerics, including the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu; Sheik Suleiman Dan Borno and Sheikh AbdulRasaq Imam Aduagba, were unanimous in their views that the late Saraki’s philanthropist gesture and kindness towards the commoners, especially the aged, were legendary.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin noted that Saraki’s contributions to the growth and development of Ilorin and the old Kwara State remained unbeatable.

He recalled how the late politician erected water tanks in every part of Ilorin metropolis to provide water for the people; construct bridges across the popular Amule River of Ilorin to aid vehicular movement at a time when he had not even ventured into partisan politics.

Quoting copiously from the Holy Qur’an, Imam Salihu said: “Saraki will forever live in the minds of the people, especially, the poor and the aged, who he spent all his wealth on during his lifetime.”

The Chief Imam, who said Saraki was more of a philanthropist than a politician, added that “Baba Saraki’s kindness towards the commoners was not seasonal. He always attended to the needs of his people regardless of whether it was time for politics or not.”

He admonished Nigerian politicians to emulate the Saraki’s exemplary conduct by spending their money to assist the less privileged members of the society, noting that the government could not alone provide the needs of the people.

Sheikh Aduagba, in a brief sermon, noted that Saraki lived for the commoners, adding: “This is the reason Saraki’s name keeps resonating in both the local and national affairs.”

He noted with delight that Saraki’s heir, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was following the footsteps of his father in making the comfort of the commoners the fulcrum of his political endeavour.

The prayer session was well attended by the political associates and supporters of the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Kola Shittu; the Chairman of ABS Mandate office advisory council, AbdulRaheem Olesin, and the Director-General of the office, Musa Abdullahi, and the only PDP member in the state House of Assembly, Hon. AbdulRaheem Agboola, were some of the dignitaries who attended the prayer.