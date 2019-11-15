Imbibe Core Olympic Values, IOC President Urges Nigerian Students

Olawale Ajimotokan and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The International Olympic Committee, (IOC) President, Dr. Thomas Bach has tasked the students of Aduvie International School Abuja to imbibe the core Olympic values, saying that their future lies with it.

The former Olympic fencing gold medalist and world champion said this while giving his remarks during his visit to the NOC partner school on Thursday.

He said, “After all I have seen, I can confirm that the children of Aduvie International School have a great future. They are enjoying an excellent education enriched with Olympic values. I wish to advise you that your future lies with imbibing Olympic values which are excellence, respect and friendship.”

“I urge you to always give your best in whatever you are doing. Learn to respect yourselves and others. Respect the rules because we cannot live together if you don’t respect the rules. Friendship is another value. Always consider that we are all equal and show friendship to everyone. Winning does not make you superior to anybody else, respect others.”

The IOC President also awarded the school an Olympic medal designating it an olympic school

Bach who was accompanied to the school by Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Olympians, national athlete, IOC scholarship recipients and 54 presidents of the Association of National Olympic Commitees (ANOCA) unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of Olympic rings and an additional 200-seating capacity sports pavilion for the students.

In his welcome address, the Head of School, Mr Olusoji Abiodun restated the school’s commitment to sports development in the country.

Abiodun noted that education will remain incomplete without physical training and exercise.

He stressed that physical education and sports play an important role in school life and helps to improve behaviour, health, retention, develop social skills and in turn, have a positive influence on academic performance.

“I also commend the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, President of the IOC and all their officials for the great work they are doing in Nigeria and all over the world to promote sports and games.