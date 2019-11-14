Olujimi Takes Oath as Eighth Female Senator in N’Assembly

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh, on Thursday administered the oath of office on Senator Biodun Olujimi as the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Olujimi, who was the Minority Leader in the eighth Senate, replaced the former Senate spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, whose election was nullified by the Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal in Ado Ekiti and affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna last week.

Tje Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who spoke after her inauguration, said with the coming on board of Olujimi, the number of female senators in the ninth Assembly has risen to eight.

He, therefore, called on the senators to work in unity for the advancement of the legislative agenda of the Senate irrespective of sex of members of the upper chamber.

Details later…