NFF Boss, Pinnick, Opens Talk on Eberechi Eze

Femi Solaja

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has disclosed that he has started discussions with Queen’s Park Rangers’ player Eberechi Eze, on the need for him to play for Nigeria.

Only recently, the NFF failed in its bid to lure FC Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tamori to switch to Nigeria after featuring at age grade competitions for England and Canada respectively.

Both players have been capped at senior level by England to end Nigeria’s quest to have them play for Super eagles.

But in this case, Eze once trained with the Super Eagles before a planned friendly with Burkina Faso was cancelled in March 2017.

Despite his playing for England U20s, Eze is still eligible to represent Nigeria at the senior level.

It is believed that England’s Three Lions are also in contention for his to be capped at senior level. He was called up for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Albania.

”I have been talking to him (Eze), I speak to him every day, I speak to his father, I speak to everybody around him. He’s an excellent player, he loves this country, that I can tell you.

”He is a young player, he wants to be given a bit of time but I talk to his dad, I talk to him, I’ll meet them soon in London, we cannot allow such a talent to go.

”And he even told me jokingly, ‘President I want to be the captain of Nigeria someday’, I was so excited about that and said, ‘Why not, you play like Jay-Jay, Jay-Jay was captain so you can be another captain’.

”He loves Nigeria, I don’t think we want to allow that talent to go,” Pinnick said on a Channels TV sports programme.

Eze’s performance has called for attention after scoring six goals and rendering four assists for QPR this season in 16 games.