Lagos to Leverage Digital Innovation

Following the success of the second edition in 2018, Mustardels Media, a Lagos-based digital marketing firm, is set to host the 2019 installment of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), a convergence of digital communication experts, professionals and enthusiasts for the development of their businesses and the attainment of their various aims and objectives.

Themed “Leveraging Digital Innovation & Story Telling” and organised in collaboration with Expoze Nigeria, a renowned digital marketing company, the summit will focus on the use of digital tools for storytelling and how founders as well as managers can ensure the relevance and profitability in a fast-evolving digital world would hold on November 22nd at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos.

Convener of the summit, and a partner of Mustardels Media, Wale Adetona, said: “Our aim is to contribute to the development of entrepreneurs and businesses in Nigeria using digital as a tool, and we have identified LDS as one of the avenues to help us achieve that. The support received for the last two editions has spurred us to organise this third edition.

“We have received more than one thousand registrations so far and we look forward to welcoming everybody as we are set to make their attendance worthwhile through engaging discussions, valuable insights and transformative ideas that would emerge from the summit.” Adetona added.

The keynote speech at the summit will be delivered by CEO of Aliens Media Limited, Segun Awosanya. Other speakers and facilitators at the summit include Dr. Yemi Kale, Statistician-General of the Federation; Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO, Future Software Resources Ltd.; Steve Yaw Onu, OAP/Actor; Franklin Ozekhome, Group Strategy Director at Insight Redefini/ Publicis One; Chuey Chu, MC/Content Creator; Apaokagi “Taooma” Maryam, Comedian and Jude Odia, Chief Operating Officer, Starcom Media Perspectives.

Creative Director, Expoze Nigeria, Ademola Adetona, said: “This year, we have carefully selected the best facilitators to sit on three different business-focused panel sessions on how entrepreneurs can take advantage of digital story telling for their business development. A new addition to the Summit this year is a fire-side chat which will feature the Statistician-General of the federation, Dr. Yemi Kale to discuss how he was able to reform the NBS using digital innovation.”

Other panelists and facilitators at the summit are Marketing Consultant, Brand and Community Builder, Kayode Abass; Co-founder, TORA Africa, Ized Uanikhehi; SSA on New Media to Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat; Digital Marketing Specialist, Peace Itimi; Comedian and MC, Sani Michael Amanesi (MC Lively).