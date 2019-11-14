Kogi Poll:Large Crowd at Ayingba for PDP rally

Ibrahim Oyewale

It was a mother of all rallies Wednesday at Ayingba, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi state, when the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Musa Wada held a grand finale campaign ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The large crowd that thronged the venue from the nine local government area in the Eastern part of the state, arrived the CMML Senior Primary School at Ayingba where the rally took place as early as 8am, to have a glimpse of the PDP candidate and running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

The governorship candidate who arrived Ayingba about 2:30 pm, did not get to the venue of the campaign ground until about 4:30 pm, due to the surging crowd.

Addressing the people, Wada attributed the large crowd to the people’s determination to uproot the APC government from the state.

“No body gave you one naira to come here, you are here because of interest, determination and desire to rid the state of maladministration, poverty, and decay as characterised by the APC government in Kogi state.”

“I want to assure you that your sacrifice to liberate Kogi state, will not go unnoticed, because my first priority as governor, if Allah permits will be total human and physical development.”

He therefore urged the people not to deterred by the ongoing threat of violence by the APC.

“I want to enter into covenant with you that I will not compromise the provision in my “Rescue Miission” agenda. As I will review all the injustice done to you by the present APC government in Kogi State,” Wada assured the crowd.

Wada also told the people that their vote on November 16 election must count. He alled on the INEC, police and other security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the election.