Kogi Election: PDP, Musa Wada Violating Peace Accord – Ohikere

Ibrahim Oyewale

One day after signing a Peace Accord moderated by INEC, political parties and representatives of the civil society, the Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Tom Ohikere has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Musa Wada of violating the pact.

Ohikere said that the fast moving stream of events since the pact was entered into by key stakeholders is a testament that the PDP has no intention of upholding the agreement.

Ohikere made this known to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday. He said that the sporadic vicious attacks launched by supposed supporters of the PDP on APC members in several places in the past 12 hours can be construed as such.

He said, “The APC campaign council has been alerted on the dastardly activities of the PDP barely 24 hours after the signing of the Peace Accord by key stakeholders in the forthcoming election. We are dismayed that despite all our efforts to ensure a peaceful poll, the PDP and their allies have decided to go the other way. We consider this a breach of faith and are calling on the electoral authorities to take note”.

” Our members have been attacked in Dekina, Ankpa and in Kabba. In Ankpa a mob of PDP supporters in a convoy confronted Dr Usman Ogbo, who had to deliberately and skillfully avoided an inflammatory situation”.

“Similarly in Kabba, our leaders have been attacked by PDP supporters in the night. It is deplorable and a breach of goodwill which we have all pledged in the common interest of our state.”

“Once again I call for restraint. Our supporters are still urged to maintain their peaceful disposition.”

“We call on the PDP high command to stick to the pact and prevail on their supporters to exercise temperance and the requisite constitutional decorum needed for parties and civil society players to exercise their rights.”

Ohikere further called on the police to exercise vigilance and see to the enforcement of the law.

“The police should act decisively and on the side of the law, ensuring that parties enjoy the freedom of movement and campaign. My party, the APC is still on its ward to ward and there forms of sensitization. APC is popular in Kogi state. I see no reason to resort to violence.”