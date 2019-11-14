INEC Decries Indiscriminate Court Orders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concern over indiscriminate court orders.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, said this while speaking at a press conference in Lokoja, ahead of Saturday’s government elections in Kogi State.

Okoye said, even though the commission had resolved to obey every court order relating to conduct of elections, it had become a source of worry as such orders often slowed down the job of the commission.

“For instance, when a court gives an order 48 hours to an election, which must be obeyed, it means the commission will have to put in extra efforts to meet the deadline.”

Okoye called for dialogue on the extent to which it could exercise its powers guaranteed by the constitution and electoral laws.

He said the commission would embark on presentation of robust proposals on electoral reforms to the National Assembly next year.

“We will be bold, strong and courageous in our efforts to get our electoral system reformed so that our country can enjoy full benefits of democracy,” he added.

Okoye also called for proper scrutiny of politicians to avoid recycling impunity