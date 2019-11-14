Bandits Kill Three Policemen in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three policemen attached to the Operation Safer Highways have been killed in an ambush by bandits in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday while the police team was on patrol in Aboro village along Fadan Karshi -Nimbia forest.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Acting Spokesman of the Kaduna state Police Command, Mr. Suleiman Abubakar said the three deceased police officers include Inspector Bobai Bature, Inspector Daniel Dogo and Sergeant Mamman Ahmadu.

The statement said that the other team members escaped unhurt.

According to the statement: “On 12/11/19 at about 1300hrs, the Police Operatives attached to Safer Highway with code No. KDS 018, deployed to Gwantu Divisional area were ambushed by unknown gunmen while on patrol at Aboro Village along Fadan Karshi -Nimbia Forest Road in Sanga Local Government Area in Kaduna State, who opened fire on them through a thick bush in opposite direction.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Insp. Bobai Bature, Insp. Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu, paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.

“Reinforcement has since been deployed to the area for general combing to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to face justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, is greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and wishes to commiserate with the families of the gallant men who lay down their lives for the common good of their country. He also calls on the general public to assist the police with relevant information on the whereabouts of suspicious persons in order to rid our communities of bad elements.

“The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The Command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act.”