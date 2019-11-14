APC Heads to Appeal Court over Disqualified Deputy Governorship Candidate

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it was heading to the Appeal Court to challenge the disqualification of its deputy governorship candidate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from Saturday’s Bayelsa governorship poll.

The state APC Chairman, Amos Jonathan, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, described the court ruling as a miscarriage of justice.

“We are totally surprised that the court could in spite of objections by our lawyers, go ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the basis of affidavit evidence, contrary to well-established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence.

“We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand superior judicial scrutiny.

“Therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We call on all our members and supporters not to be distracted but continue to peacefully mobilise for the November 16, election,” he said.

NAN reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on September 18 approached the court seeking disqualification of the candidate over alleged falsification of information.