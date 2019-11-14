ACSPN Congratulates Owen

The Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) has congratulated Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Nigeria.

The association described the appointment as “a deserved recognition of academic and administrative excellence.”

According to the President of ACSPN, Prof. Lai Oso, the appointment of Owens-Ibie came at a time when tertiary education in Nigeria urgently needed dedicated academic capable of bringing out the best in the system.

“You are one of such and to that extent your appointment is highly deserved especially as you have also diligently served as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of your esteemed institution,” Oso wrote.

He said that it was particularly noteworthy that Owens-Ibie, who is also the General Secretary of ACSPN, would be stepping into his new appointment with the unique advantage of scholarly and professional background in journalism, media practise and mass communication.

He stated that Owens-Ibie “is, therefore, an ideal candidate for the exalted office of Vice-Chancellor whose occupier should be capable of effective management of academic, human, social, emotional and psychological relations and wellbeing of the staff and the students.”

Owens-Ibie, prior to his appointment as Vice Chancellor, had served as the Dean of the College of Arts, Social and Management Sciences and Dean of the Post-Graduate School of the institution, among others.