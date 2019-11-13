FG to Divest from 10 Gas-powered NIPPs

Speaking at the Nigerian Investment Showcase at Guildhall, London, United Kingdom (UK), Okoh listed some of the sectors as telecoms, pension and seaports.



Okoh, in a statement issued by the BPE, said Nigeria’s telecoms sector, for instance, has achieved almost 100 per cent teledensity with over 192 million connected lines, while over 146 million lines have been active as at May 31, 2015 and over 40 telecoms licensed in the country.

He announced that the federal government would divest from the 10 newly-built gas-fired NIPPs on completion, the statement said.

Reform in the sector, he stated, also brought about over a million direct and indirect jobs into the Nigerian economy, while the Information, Communication Technology (ICT) sub-sector has witnessed phenomenal growth.



On pension reforms, Okoh noted that 6.2 million contributors were registered from 180,586 employers as at October 2012, while 55,904 retirees currently receive their monthly pensions as and when due with the total value of pension industry assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme now at over N9 trillion.



He said the seaports now experience faster ship turnround, faster cargo turnround and faster truck turnround times even as there is increased competition, lower port charges, lower freight rates and net financial transfers to the government (lease fees, throughput fees and taxes).