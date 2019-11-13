Buratai: Collapse of Infrastructure Hinders War against Terror

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has raised the alarm that the collapse of infrastructure, especially in Borno State is hindering the war against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east.

The army chief made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Chairman, North-east Development Commission (NEDC), Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd).

According to him, “The insurgency in the North-east has led to the collapse of some of the available infrastructure in the region, which has impacted on our operations and the quick return of IDPs to their communities after the army has liberated their areas.”

Buratai expressed hope that the commission would critically look into the issue of collapsed infrastructure in the region, especially roads infrastructure.

He stated: “One of this major roads, which traverse northern part of Borno State up to Sambisa forest and boarder with Cameroon, through part of Adamawa State, is the Damboa – Chibok- Askia road that links into Mandate mountains and comes back to Gwosa, Bama-Maiduguri. That particular road is quite critical and strategic to our ongoing counter insurgency operations.”

He noted that if Maiduguri, Monguno, Mallam Fatori is fixed, it would help the military in the war and would also bring back economic activities and return of IDPs.

Buratai also sought the support of the commission to empower widows and wards of the fallen heroes, as well as the rehabilitation and the reconstruction of some of its barracks that are affected.

He added: “We will like to state here that the Nigerian army has troops across the country deployed to various operations. Some of the barracks accommodations for the troops are in dilapidated state, while some requires reconstruction especially those affected by the North-east insurgency.

“The barracks in Bama and Monguno requires complete reconstruction, especially that of Bama. We have made concrete efforts to renovate so many other barracks within the country. But even that of Bama, we have started with meagre resources that we have to show the importance that we attached to that Barrack in Bama which is at epicentre of counter insurgency operation.”

Responding, the chairman of the commission assured that the commission would support the army to win the war against terror.

“I can assure you that we shall discuss your concerns on the roads and see how far we can go. We must do everything possible to ensure your success in the North east,” Targa said.