Appeal Court Ruling: Abiodun Tasks Opponents on Ogun Devt

Idowu Sowunmi

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said his administration’s doors are open to those who wish to join hands with him to contribute their quotas to move the state forward.

This was coming as the state government took over the management of 28 community schools and absorbed 577 teachers in those schools into the state civil service.

Speaking while receiving some executive members of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, the governor said it was time for all to work together for the progress of the state.

According to him, “We want to emphasise that our doors remain open to everyone who is yet to join us, if indeed the idea was to offer ourselves to the service of the state.

“If that is the intention and desire, it is now time for all of us to join hands in building our future together.”

Abiodun maintained that his government would remain committed to the vision of providing focused and qualitative leadership that would create an enabling environment for public-private partnership (PPP) and would remain transparent, accountable, inclusive, just and equitable for economic transformation of the state and individual prosperity of the people.

The governor also appreciated the judiciary for its uprightness in upholding the rule of law, adding that the judgment has further reassured Nigerians that they could always rely on the judiciary.

“The lower court (the tribunal) upheld our victory at the polls and the Appeal Court has further affirmed it. The judiciary has been fair and just in upholding the rule of law,” he noted.

The governor, who thanked God for the victory, appreciated the national and state leadership of the APC for standing by him. He also lauded the party faithful at ward and local levels for keeping faith and remaining consistent, pledging to work harder for the good of the state.

He said: “We want to use this opportunity to thank our lawyers who have worked assiduously in handling this case to ensure that the position of the law is well articulated and presented before the judiciary. We want to also thank the state and national leadership of our party, as well as the party faithful at the ward level for their support and consistency. This has helped in achieving this feat.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has taken over the management of 28 community schools and absorbed 577 teachers into the state civil service.

The governor explained that his administration took the decision because most of the community schools were insolvent.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the state Special Adviser on Primary, Secondary and Vocational Education, Mrs. Aderonke Soyombo, said the primary focus was the interest in and number of children that would be affected if they were not absorbed.

“The number of children to be affected if the absorption wasn’t done would have risen to over 9, 000,” Soyombo noted.