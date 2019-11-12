Winners’ Pastor Released after Seven Months in Captivity

A pastor with the Living Faith Ministries (aka Winners’ Chapel) has been released from the captivity of Boko Haram.

The pastor, Moses Oyeleke, was abducted by the terrorist group on April 10, 2019 while on a journey to distribute relief materials at Chibok.

Oyeleke’s freedom was made possible through some local non-governmental agencies who worked in collaboration with the Borno State Government to secure his release.

Also released to the Borno State Government yesterday was a woman, Ndagilaya Umar, of Government Science Secondary School, Askira Uba, also in Borno State.

The mission that led to Oyeleke’s freedom started penultimate week after Governor Babagana Umara had reached an agreement with two respected NGOs and informing the military and security agencies.

The freed pastor and the released woman were subsequently handed over to the Borno Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, yesterday.

The abductees, speaking at the Government House, Maiduguri, commended the security personnel and Kaltum Foundation for securing their release.