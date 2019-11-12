Stakeholders to Set Agenda for Nigeria on Fourth Industrial Revolution

Stakeholders from the public and private sectors will tomorrow gather to set agenda on how Nigeria will not be left behind in the emerging Fourth Industrial Revolution, at the WorldStage Economic Summit (WES) 2019.

WES 2019 with the theme ‘Getting Nigeria Ready for Challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will hold at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos, Nigeria.

According to a statement by the organisers, World Stage Limited, the federal government will be making strong presence at the summit through Director Generals of some strategic agencies which include the National Identity Management Commission, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Corporate Affairs Commission, Security and Exchange Commission, while private sector will be represented by the leadership of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Nigeria Computer Society, Association of Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Labour Congress, NACCIMA, NUPENG among others.

The lead paper will be presented by Dr. Babatope Ogunniyi of the Department of Economics, University of Lagos, while there would be a panel discussion on the theme of the summit with emphasis on relevant laws and policies requirement for the fourth industrial revolution; developing infrastructure, industries and business models, among others.

According to the President/CEO, World Stage Limited, Mr Segun Adeleye, the fourth industrial revolution was throwing up many questions that stakeholders must answer before setting agenda for the country.

“The questions begging for answers include why and how Nigeria missed out in the first three industrial revolutions and how it needs to leapfrog with the 4th industrial revolutions,” he said.

“The questions of how the fourth industrial revolution will impact on agriculture where Nigeria has a competitive advantage, and oil, the mainstay of its economy must be answered.”

The WorldStage Economic Summit (WES) is conceived to address economic challenges through diagnoses and application of practicable solutions with public and private sector engagement in a research and innovation driven platform to inspire new thinking in business initiative, policy formulation/implementation, economic reform and development.