Robbers Kill NNPC Gas Station’s Guard in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

A-27-year-old security guard simply identified as Moses attached to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Station in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was killed early Sunday by a suspected gang of armed robbers that attacked the facility.

The gas station located at the popular Shagari Village junction was said to have been attacked around 1.30 a. m. as the suspected robbers machetted and shot the guard.

It was gathered that the robbers gained entry into the main offices of the filling station by destroying a burglary proof and some iron doors.

It’s not yet clear if the robbers were able to cart away money from the offices, but properties which included a CCTV camera was destroyed.

One of the fuel attendants at the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they noticed the incident when they resumed yesterday morning for normal duty.

“We just came to work as usual this morning, only for us to see that some people have burgled our filling station by forcefully gaining entrance into some offices. We also noticed blood by the side of the station and saw the security guard (Moses) already dead. So, we quickly raised the alarm.

“The robbers broke the office of the station manager and destroyed some things inside the place. During the process of looking for money, they ransacked everywhere in the office,” he said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said detectives have begun an investigations on the incident.

He said the remains of the guard had been deposited at the State Specialists Hospital in Akure by policemen from the Homicide Department of Ondo State Police Command.