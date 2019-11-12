Julong Technology Unveils Plans for Operators of Dredgers

As part of activities of the 13th Nigerian Dredging Summit and Exhibition which will kick off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State next week, Julong Technology Limited has revealed plans to offer Nigerian mechanised dredging operators a new deal to cut down on their field downtime.

According to a statement, the Director of Julong in Nigeria, Ubong Essien, will be at the exhibition ground with information, marketing brochures and a Powerpoint presentation on how the new Julong outreach in Nigeria will work.

Julong, a United States-based dredging solutions provider offering Chinese dredging products and services, has been in Nigerian market in the last ten years.

After supplying some Nigerian customers with dredgers and accessories, it has now established a technical operating base in Port Harcourt geared towards a one-stop shop to offer spare parts and repair services for all users of Chinese dredging technology in the country.

The Summit Coordinator, Dr. Edmund Chilaka, in a statement on the event, said the groundbreaking seminar presentations will be made by industry operators such as Felix Osanebi, who will talk on “Pre-and post-dredge surveyors, proofing sand search reports and reconciling conflicts on mined sand quantities.”

Other presenters include Prof. Abam T. Kingdom, who will talk on ‘River and Port Development: Threats to Coastal Infrastructure and the Environment’; Prof. S. A. Ngah will talk on ‘Potable Water Supply and Facilities Management in Nigeria and the SDG 2030 Target’, while Dr. Hilary Efanga will discuss ‘Training Options for Dredging and Marine Skills Acquisition for the Nigerian Industry’.

Major corporate participants such as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will address the audience on the current dredging campaigns executed around the Western and Eastern Port zones to enhance vibrant sea trade while the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) will present a paper on the ‘The London Dumping Protocols and Other Regulations Guiding Port State Control in Nigeria: NIMASA’s Implementation Activities’.

The Nigerian Westminster Dredging and Marine Services and other transport and environment sectors MDAs will present papers in their areas of choice.

The event will be rounded off with an excursion to critical corridors where river dredging, sand mining and associated navigational activities are generating considerable traffic that are of interest to the summit delegates.