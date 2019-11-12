Gbajabiamila Eulogises Mamman Daura at 80

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with elder statesman, Malam Mamman Daura, as he marks his 80th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said that attaining the age of 80 is a great achievement worth celebrating.

The Speaker described Daura as a peaceful, loving and unassuming individual.

He said, “I wish to celebrate this great Nigerian, who has done a lot for the country in different ways. While wishing our elder statesman continuous good health and Allah’s protection, I pray he sees many more birthdays.”