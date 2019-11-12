Buhari Celebrates Etiaba at 77

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to the former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, who turned 77 on November 11, 2019.

Buhari described her as “the good teacher who completely altered the history of Nigeria as first female governor between November 2006 and February 2007.’’

A statement by the Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, reads: “The President joins family members, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the quintessential leader, who worked for 35 years as teacher in various schools and different parts of the country before retiring and setting up her private school to further impart knowledge and skills to younger generation.

“As Dame Etiaba turns 77, President Buhari commends her disciplined and focused life, urging her to proudly reflect on her legacy of building the nation by imbuing the younger generation with sound moral and education values.”

“The President congratulates the former Deputy Governor and Governor of Anambra, whose historical elevation and position in Nigeria’s history continues to resonate on the possibilities before women who can venture out to break age-long glass ceilings.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen Dame Etiaba, grant her longer life and good health.”