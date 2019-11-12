APC, PDP, 21 Other Political Parties Sign Peace Accord for Kogi Guber Election

Ibrahim Oyewale

As the Kogi Gubernatorial Election in Kogi State draws closer, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 21 other political parties have jointly signed an accord to keep the peace during conduct of the election in the state

The peace move was initiated by the National Peace Committee and involved all political parties taking part in the November 16 election. He stressed that this has become imperative for a violence free election in Kogi State .

The National Peace Committee called on the political actors in Kogi State to work assiduously and ensure peaceful conduct of the November 16 governorship election.

Reverend Father Atta Barkindo who is the Director, The Kukah Center represented the founder of NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Reverend Mathew Kukah respectively disclosed this in Lokoja while speaking at a dialogue with stakeholders on peaceful conduct of Kogi governorship election.

Barkindo noted that the NPC was not in Kogi State to support any political party, stressing that the National Peace Committee is aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct of governorship election on November 16.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim stated the success of the coming governorship election in Kogi State as the responsibility of all and not only INEC and security agents.

The monarch therefore urged all the critical stakeholders to work in partnership with INEC and security agents to ensure peaceful election.

The Obaro of Kabba who was represented by a former Permanent Secretary, Mr Oshagbemi also supported the line of thinking of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland saying a peaceful conduct of the governorship in election is very sacrosanct for unity in Kogi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, James Apam assured the political parties that all will be given a level playing ground. He however expressed concerns over imminent violence in view the early warning signs from the political environment .

The State Commissioner of Police , Hakeem Busari assured the stakeholders that the Police and other security agents will provide adequate security before during and after election.

Busari explained that with security architecture put in place for the coming governorship election, stressing that there will be no violence during the election.

He disclosed that a total of 35,000 personnel would be deployed to the state this onerous task to ensure peaceful conduct of election .

The Representative IRI DC ,Mrs. Alyssa Richards stated that IRI has been supporting Nigeria’s democracy since 1998, noting that the organisation partners with political parties to strengthen internal democratic structures and increase in the meaningful participation of women, youths and persons with disabilities .

Richards explained that that the institute has collaborated with civil society, independent bodies like National Institute of Peace , National Assembly , State House of Assemblies to enhance the electoral process and build consensus on reforms around electoral process and promote peaceful election.