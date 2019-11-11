Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup S’finals Hold Wednesday

The semifinals of the Delta State Principals’ Cup Football Competition, a developmental tournament for Secondary Schools and sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in two different centres in the state.

The competition revived three years ago courtesy of a partnership arrangement between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration and Zenith Bank started in September with over 850 schools participating from the preliminary stage.

After tough battles at the local government level, 25 teams competed in the zonal stage which produced the quarterfinalists.

On Wednesday at the Kwale Township Stadium, Zappa Secondary School, Asaba from Oshimili South LG will clash with Destiny Secondary School from Ughelli North LG in one of the semifinal ties.

In the second semis slated for the Ughelli Township Stadium, College of Commerce from Warri South LG will tango with Okotie-Eboh Government School from the Sapele LG in an encounter that promises to be explosive due to the previous run of both sides in the competition.

According to the Head of Technical Committee of the competition, Lucky Sunday, the two matches will start on Wednesday at 2pm in Kwale and Ughelli respectively.

Sunday said the four teams would still undergo a screening process before match day since the organisers are keen to ensure a true winner emerges from the competition.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education in Delta State, Chief Patrick Ukah, at the weekend applauded the standard of the competition so far.

Ukah said: “This is an exciting competition with the young lads exhibiting their talents and so we are happy with the high standard displayed so far.

“We expect more from the semis on Wednesday as there will also be huge excitement as the event gets to its climax.”

The final of the competition is scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on November 21.